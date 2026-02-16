AP Budget Progressive, Asserts BJP Chief P.V.N. Madhav

Vijayawada: Describing the AP Budget as “progressive and forward-looking,” BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav said the 2026–27 financial plan presented by Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav lays down a clear roadmap for the state’s development.

Addressing BJP state spokespersons and media panellists through an audio conference on Sunday, Madhav said the budget has been crafted around three core principles — wealth creation, development and welfare. He called upon party representatives to effectively communicate the integrated vision of the central and state budgets to the people. Highlighting the key features, the AP BJP chief underlined that the ₹3,32,000 crore outlay with a targeted growth rate of 11.25 per cent marks an unprecedented expansion.

Limiting the revenue deficit to 1.86 per cent, he said, reflects fiscal discipline and responsible governance. Madhav attributed AP’s growth momentum to the “double engine” synergy between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership at the centre and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision in the state. With the centre’s full cooperation, he said, the budget lays the foundation for ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh’ as part of the larger ‘Viksit Bharat’ mission.

The AP BJP chief underscored the thrust on industrial growth, citing proposed investments of nearly $15 billion (₹1.35 lakh crore) in partnership with global giants such as Google. Initiatives like Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and the Rare Earth Corridor are being advanced to position Andhra Pradesh as a major industrial hub. For Rayalaseema, a comprehensive ₹30,000 crore plan aims to transform the region into a Global Horticulture Hub.

Madhav said the creation of an AP Wealth Fund as a seed corpus for long-term growth is an innovative step. He pointed out that welfare schemes, such as NTR Bharosa, Annapurna Canteens and free power to farmers will continue alongside enhanced focus on infrastructure, education and healthcare. The AP BJP chief urged party leaders to publicise the budget’s achievements through social and mainstream media. BJP state chief spokesperson Valluru Jayaprakash Narayan coordinated the audio conference.