AP budget for minority welfare sees 24 per cent annual increase: Minister Farooq

Vijayawada: Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farook has said this year's state budget for Minority Welfare has seen a 24 per cent increase over last year's allocations.

“The budget for 2025-2026 has set aside Rs.5434 crore for minority welfare, excluding sub-plan funds. Please approve the remaining demand for a release of Rs.2512 crore,” he urged the state assembly on Monday.

Farooq said requests from MLAs across constituencies for projects like the construction of marriage halls and cemeteries would be addressed systematically. The government was dedicated to improving the welfare of minorities across the state, he stressed.

He said the previous TD government had allocated substantial funds for minority welfare. He recounted his time as minister for municipal administration and minister minorities welfare in the past, when numerous programmes initiated at the behest of Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister were so good that those were emulated by other states.

Farooq cited programmes such as wedding gifts for minorities and the construction of a Haj House in Hyderabad, which eventually inspired states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to act in a similar fashion.

The minister also cited special measures to protect Waqf properties, saying the government would ensure these properties are utilized appropriately. He also noted the allocation of land for the construction of the Haj House with funds from partnering organisations.

Minister Farook was softly critical of the previous government's approach to minority issues. He stated that while the TD government had allocated Rs.16 crore for church construction in Guntur, the YSRC government had not invested a single paisa for Christian minorities.

Farook highlighted Jagan Reddy's failure to allocate funds for minority welfare in the five years of his rule and noted that the previous Naidu-led government had dedicated 100 acres for a Urdu University near the Owk airport in Kurnool, which the Jagan-led government neglected financially.

Minister Farook announced the establishment of a high court bench in Kurnool, eliciting cheers from assembly members.

In a light-hearted response to the minister’s address, deputy speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju compared Farook’s eloquence to the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, and praised his calm demeanor amid serious discussions.

The assembly erupted in laughter as Raju cited how Farook's gentle yet impactful speaking style has set a standard for civility, ideal for constructive debates in the assembly.