AP budget allocates `33,878.45 crore for BC welfare

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has made a budget allocation of `33,878.45 crore for BC welfare this year, according to BC Welfare Minister S Savitha.

Addressing the assembly on Monday, Savitha said the welfare of BCs was a top priority for the government and this was reflected in the chief minister’s vision for their “empowerment.”

During discussions on the budget, she said the government was focused not just on providing resources, but also on enabling BCs to achieve self-sufficiency through various initiatives, including through setting up of mini-dairies and generic medical shops.

Savitha highlighted plans to establish cooperative credit societies for various communities, including Arya Vaishya, Kshatriya, Kamma and Reddy communities, enhancing economic opportunities for BCs.

She said quality meals will be provided to students in welfare hostels, using high-quality rice from next academic year.

Savitha said the previous government had imposed hardships, including increased electricity charges on BCs. Wrongful cases had been filed against BC leaders in recent years.

The minister announced free coaching for BC candidates in preparation for upcoming exams, stressing the government's commitment to education. She reiterated the government's plans to ensure 34 per cent rservation for BCs in nominated posts and local bodies.

In terms of infrastructural development, Savita criticised the YSRC government for “neglecting” the construction of BC and Kapu buildings initiated under the TD rule from 2014 to2019. “We are taking steps to complete these projects,” she said.

Expressing satisfaction over the allocation of three out of five legislative council seats to BC candidates, she praised the CM’s commitment to uplifting marginalised communities.

The BC welfare minister reaffirmed the coalition government’s dedication to BC welfare and development, promising ongoing support and initiatives aimed at fostering a brighter future for these communities in Andhra Pradesh.