AP: BSNL Expands Rural Connectivity With 6,132 Sites in State

Tirupati: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has commissioned 6,132 4G sites across Andhra Pradesh, expanding coverage to thousands of previously unconnected villages under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) saturation project.

Addressing the media in Tirupati, AP Circle CGMT M. Sheshachalam said 1,325 of the sites were set up under DBN, providing connectivity to 2,641 uncovered villages. Another 903 sites are planned to cover about 1,300 more villages.

Following the expansion, BSNL’s 4G subscriber base in the state has grown from 5 lakh to 17 lakh. Daily data usage increased from 184 TB to 410 TB, while voice traffic rose from 1.5 lakh to 6 lakh Erlangs.

The AP Circle reported ₹1,086 crore in revenue in 2024–25 and has set a ₹1,300 crore target for 2025–26.

In the erstwhile Chittoor district, 112 DBN-funded sites have been commissioned and 57 more are in progress. All 405 existing sites have been upgraded to 4G. In Kuppam constituency, coverage has reached nearly 98 per cent, with a new site at Konerukuppam set to go live soon.

Sheshachalam said BSNL’s tariffs are about 35 per cent lower than those of private operators and added that infrastructure upgrades have been undertaken to ensure uninterrupted services.