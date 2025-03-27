AP braces for season of harsh summer

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is bracing for a severe summer spanning the next two months, which could be worse than the season’s heat in the previous two years.

February 2025 was the hottest month in India in a span of 125 years. It was also one of the driest months in the same period.

The weather office, IMD, has already predicted above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, except for the southern parts of Peninsular India and isolated pockets of North-East where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely during the upcoming summer season --March to May.

“The temperature is steadily increasing and will touch a peak by mid-May,’’ said IMD Amaravati’s director Stella S.

Head of the department of Oceanography and Meteorology at Andhra University, P Sunitha, said, “Above-normal temperatures in the outlook are not solely due to global warming. These are primarily influenced by local factors. The rise in summer temperatures is driven by the overall increase in planetary temperature and local instabilities, mainly caused by urbanization.”

During summer, she said, the large-scale use of air conditioners contributes to heat accumulation, leading to an increase in atmospheric temperatures. The release of chlorofluorocarbons further intensifies this warming. As both factors reinforce each other, moisture availability decreases and heat continues to accumulate in the atmosphere.

“Additionally, long-term temperature trends indicate a consistent rise, with the intensity remaining significantly higher than average over the past few years. This trend is expected to continue without immediate reduction, requiring time to stabilize.”

Unlike a material that can cool down quickly through condensation, atmospheric temperature takes longer to decrease due to the specific heat capacity of oceans. Since oceans are poor conductors and emitters of heat, the warming effect persists for months before any cooling occurs, it is noted.

Regarding heat waves, she said though the number cannot be quantified, the state would experience more heat waves than of the previous two years.

Andhra Pradesh had recorded 27 heat wave days in 2024 and 21 days in 2023. As per the IMD, AP had experienced the highest number of heat wave days in south India in 2023.

Extreme weather events claimed around 50 lives in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 -- the warmest year on record in India.