AP Braces For Intense Summer; Disaster Management Authority Issues Heat Alert

KURNOOL: The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that the state is likely to experience above-normal temperatures from March, with its intensity peaking as usual during April and May.

APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain said heat conditions have begun to intensify since the start of March. “Temperatures are gradually rising across the state. April and May could be severe, with a probability of heatwave conditions,” he said, citing the latest IMD bulletin.

According to the forecast, districts such as Srikakulam, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa district are likely to record higher-than-normal temperatures in March.

Severe heatwave days are expected in parts of Guntur, Bapatla and Nellore districts.

The state-level emergency operations centre is monitoring the situation round-the-clock and district administrations are being alerted two days in advance about heatwave conditions. Necessary steps are being taken to ensure there is no loss of life.

People have been advised to contact the state control room numbers — 112, 1070 and 18004250101 — for heat-related information and assistance.

The APSDMA would be issuing periodic heatwave alerts. It urged citizens to avoid exposure to heat waves during peak afternoon hours, wear light cotton clothes, use umbrellas, and stay hydrated with water, ORS, buttermilk or coconut water.

Pregnant women, infants, children and the elderly have been advised to remain indoors as far as possible.

Officials also cited the possibility of sudden thunderstorms and lightning due to cumulonimbus cloud formation and advised people not to take shelter under trees during such events.

The Top 10 districts with the highest temperatures recorded in 2025 as per AP state disaster management authority data:

District – Area - Highest Temperature

Nandyal - Gonegandla - 44.0°C

Prakasam - Gollavidipi - 43.8°C

YSR Kadapa - Simhadripuram - 43.8°C

Palnadu - Kakani - 43.7°C

Bapatla - Inkollu - 43.5°C

Kurnool - Kurnool - 43.5°C

Tirupati - Renigunta - 43.2°C

NTR - Mylavaram - 43.1°C

Guntur - Tadepalli - 43.1°C

SPSR Nellore - Udayagiri - 43.0°C