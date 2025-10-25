AP Braces for Heavy Rains as Cyclonic Storm Montha Brews in Bay

Visakhapatnam:Andhra Pradesh is bracing for heavy to ‘very heavy’ rains as cyclonic storm Montha is in its formation stage in the Bay of Bengal.

IMD issued an alert on Friday, saying a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by morning of October 27 and the system may trigger heavy to ‘very heavy’ and ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall over coastal AP and Rayalaseema regions over the next few days.



It said the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal slowly moved west-northwest and remained stationary over the same region on Friday. “This is likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a depression over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by Saturday -- and further into a deep depression by October 26; and into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by October 27 morning.”

Scientist at IMD-Amaravati, S Karunasagar, told Deccan Chronicle that it was too early to predict its trajectory, but “parts of the Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall while parts of the Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, Palnadu and West Godavari will experience heavy rainfall on October 26.”



On Oct 27, parts of Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, NTR, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The weather agency forecast that on October 28, parts of Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts will experience extremely heavy rainfall. Parts of Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, NTR, Palnadu, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.



Squally weather with a wind speed of 35 to 45Kmph gusting to 55Kmph is likely to prevail along and off the south Andhra Pradesh coast from Oct 25 to 28.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period and into Andhra Pradesh coast from October 25.

During the past 24 hours ending by 8.30am on Friday, Kandukur (Nellore) received the highest rainfall of 16.8cm followed by Narsapuram (West Godavari) 11cm and Amalapuram (BR Ambedkar Konaseema) 10cm. In Rayalaseema, Proddutur (Kadapa) received 12.6cm of rainfall, Raptadu (anantapur ) 9.4cm and Alur (Kurnool) 8.6 cm.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha held a review meeting with the state disaster management authority MD Prakhar Jain and ED Deepak. She told them to assess the intensity of the cyclone that’s forming on Monday and alert the district collectors.

