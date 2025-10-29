AP Braces for Escalating Landslide Risks Amid Cyclone Montha

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is facing an increasing threat of landslides following continuous rainfall triggered by low-pressure systems and cyclones. Rockfalls have been reported along ghat roads and hilly regions such as Visakhapatnam, where thousands of residents living at the foothills remain in constant fear.

Under the influence of Cyclone Montha, a major landslide occurred at Pathala Ganga near the Srisailam Ropeway, damaging three shops. Consequently, darshan of Ishtakameshwari Ammavaru near Srisailam has been temporarily suspended. Rainwater overflowed onto the temple road, disrupting traffic on the Srisailam–Dornala ghat stretch. Several other landslides along the Srisailam ghat road also blocked movement, with heavy machinery deployed to clear debris.

In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, a massive landslide near Tunnel No. 32A between Borra and Similiguda filled the tunnel with mud and debris, severely damaging the Kottavalasa–Kirandul railway line. Floodwaters continued to flow over the affected section, delaying restoration efforts.

“Landslides don’t occur suddenly; they happen when hills become saturated after continuous rainfall,” said Prof Shantaram of the department of geology, Andhra University. He noted that the department had previously worked with Indian Railways on preventive measures along the KK line, where a boulder fell on Tuesday.

Prof E. Dhananjay Rao of Andhra University’s geology department attributed many recent landslides in Visakhapatnam to unscientific hill cutting. “The Kailasagiri hill was cut without proper slope stabilisation to create the Beach Road. If rain continues for a week, rocks could roll down again. The 23-km Beach Road is vulnerable wherever hillocks are located,” he said.

Over the past two decades, several people have died in rockfall incidents during the monsoon. In October 2019, huge boulders rolled onto the Beach Road near Kailasagiri hillock, blocking traffic for hours. Similarly, repeated landslides between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul via Araku Valley have caused recurring disruptions.

A tragic incident on August 4, 2006, saw 18 people killed and 15 houses destroyed in Kodipunjuvalasa village, Araku mandal, when massive boulders rolled down the hill. The entire village was later relocated for safety.