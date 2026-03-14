AP Books 448 Cases, Seizes 2,208 LPG Cylinders

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has registered 448 cases related to the illegal diversion and hoarding of domestic LPG cylinders and seized 2,208 cylinders across the state by Saturday evening.

Following directions from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the civil supplies department has adopted a strategy to curb illegal practices involving domestic LPG cylinders and ensure that supplies reach households, hospitals and welfare hostels.

The state government has also launched a public awareness campaign to inform consumers that there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the state. Consumers can book refills after a gap of 21 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas from the previous booking.

Officials said domestic LPG cylinders are being delivered regularly and stock positions are being monitored to prevent any shortage.

The government also clarified that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders is restricted to 20 per cent.

Consumers have been advised to book cylinders only through official online platforms and channels provided by oil marketing companies to ensure smooth delivery.

HPCL: WhatsApp – 9222201122; Phone – 9493602222; SMS – 8888823456

BPCL: WhatsApp – 1800224344; Phone – 7710955555; SMS – 7715012345

IOCL: WhatsApp – 7588888824; Phone – 8454955555; SMS – 7718955555

Consumers have also been urged to use LPG judiciously and rely only on information issued through official government channels.