AP BJP’s membership crosses 25 L mark in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: BJP’s membership crossed the 25 lakh mark in the state, said party’s state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari while addressing the party leaders at the state-level meeting held here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the party leadership had given active membership to 21,000 persons and it has 2.18 lakh booth-level party workers.

Purandeswari said, “The BJP is getting good patronage in AP and the people are accepting a series of welfare schemes and developmental programmes being initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The double engine circar is helping AP to witness development and the BJP-led NDA government is providing good governance in the country while Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan are working in coordination for the development of AP.”

She listed out the kind of help being extended by the Centre to AP and said that Rs 15,000 crore was given for Polavaram project while Rs 12,500 crore from ADB and Rs 11,000 crore from Hudco were given for capital city Amaravati.

Referring to Naidu’s initiative of P4, she said the Centre was committed to eradicate poverty in AP.

The AP BJP chief turned critical against the previous YSRC regime for failing to attract investment to AP, no providing work to the labourers and faulted it for involving in illegal mining of sand and soil.