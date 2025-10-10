AP BJP Will Be Strengthened With Support From Muslim Minorities: Jamal Siddiqui

Vijayawada: BJP minority morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui has said that the BJP in Andhra Pradesh will be strengthened with the support mainly from Muslim minorities.

Taking part in the oath-taking ceremony of BJP minority morcha AP president Syed Basha here on Thursday, he said that they were committed to empowering especially the Muslim minorities and the women.

On women's empowerment, he said that he mentioned the 33% reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and Assemblies in the states through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill, bringing about amendments in the Wakf Act to make it mandatory to appoint two women as members in both the state and national Wakf Boards and initiating a series of schemes to provide empowerment and education to the women and allow their participation.

He expressed concern on how the interests of the Pasmanda Muslims were ignored by the previous governments by using them just as vote banks and maintained that the BJP was committed to giving them proper representation at both the state and national levels, as their share was 80% in the Muslim community.

He called upon the Muslims to join the BJP if they want development, respect and their representation in the governance of the state.

BJP minority morcha AP president Syed Basha vowed efforts for the development of Muslim minorities in the state.