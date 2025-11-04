AP BJP To Mark 150 Years Of Vande Mataram With Statewide Events

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh BJP president P.V.N. Madhav has urged party cadres to organise special programmes across the state on November 7 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song Vande Mataram.

Madhav held a teleconference with BJP MPs, MLAs, and state office-bearers to plan the events. The party has appointed SC Morcha state president Panathala Suresh as the state in-charge for the celebrations.

He announced that the full version of the song would be sung during the programmes and that a grand commemorative event would be held in Kakinada on November 7.

Recalling the song’s historic significance, Madhav said Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, united Indians from Kashmir to Kanyakumari during the freedom struggle. He noted that it had sparked nationalist fervour in several regions, including Vinukonda and Rajamahendravaram.

Madhav also highlighted that Vande Mataram played a major role in resisting the partition of Bengal. “During British rule, freedom fighters raised the slogan Vande Mataram as a symbol of defiance,” he said, adding that the song, which was shortened during a Congress session in Kakinada in 1923, continues to be sung in its abridged form today.