AP BJP Launches Handbook for Mandal Presidents

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh BJP president P.V.N. Madhav on Tuesday unveiled a new handbook designed to help mandal presidents educate citizens about Central Government welfare schemes and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are brought under these initiatives.

The handbook was released during mandal-level training sessions held at the TMSR Convention Hall in Thotapalligudur near Nellore, as part of the party’s preparations for a statewide organisational training drive.

The programme focused on equipping local BJP leaders with detailed knowledge of Central schemes so they can communicate them effectively at the grassroots level.

As part of its wider outreach, the BJP also announced several forthcoming initiatives in the state. These include “Mana Vooru – Mana Jenda”, a village-level campaign to install BJP flag masts and spread awareness of Central schemes; Cheeruva Centres to help eligible citizens access welfare benefits; Janata Varadhi, a platform for addressing public grievances; and “Manasulo Maata”, an initiative to take the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat to students to build national consciousness.

Madhav said the BJP is committed to expanding access to Central welfare programmes in Andhra Pradesh and strengthening its engagement with people across all mandals.

Photo caption: AP BJP president P.V.N. Madhav displays the new BJP handbook during a training session for mandal-level leaders at Thotapalligudur near Nellore on Tuesday. Senior BJP leaders Surendra Reddy, Suresh Reddy, Vakati Narayana Reddy and Lanka Dinakar are also seen.



