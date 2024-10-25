AP BJP hails new railway line for AP

Vijayawada: AP BJP leaders, including party president MP D. Purandeswari, hailed the Centre’s move to lay a new railway line connecting Amaravati in AP with major metros across the country at an estimated cost of Rs 2,245 crore. Party leaders and workers celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers at the party’s central office in Vijayawada on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari said that the new railway line will play a key role in the state’s development and added that nearly 25 lakh saplings are expected to be planted along the new line. She also expressed confidence in commencing work to set up a railway zone in Visakhapatnam within four months and recalled the Centre’s earlier budget allocation for it.



Referring to the AP BJP’s poll promise of a ‘double engine government’ to accelerate AP’s development, she noted that such an initiative has enabled AP to secure a 57-km railway line, along with the construction of national highways and flyovers in the city.



