AP BJP Hails Bihar Victory, Says Mandate Backs Modi’s Governance

Vijayawada: AP BJP leaders and supporters celebrated the party’s landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly polls at the state headquarters on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader Uppalapati Srinivasa Raju said the people of Bihar had “taken the right decision”, noting that 68 per cent had supported the BJP while rejecting the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi. He said voters endorsed the BJP for its good governance, welfare schemes, and national development under the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma said the people had dismissed what she described as the “vicious campaign” led by Rahul Gandhi to mislead the youth. She added that Modi government schemes had reached women effectively in Bihar. She predicted a similar victory for the BJP in West Bengal soon.