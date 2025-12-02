AP BJP Demands Apology From Revanth Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh BJP president P.V.N. Madhav on Tuesday demanded that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology to the Hindu community for his “derogatory and insulting” remarks against Hindu deities.

In a statement issued from the party’s state office in Vijayawada, Madhav said Revanth’s repeated comments had deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus and exposed the CM’s “anti-Hindu mind set.”

On the day, Guntur district Nayee Brahmin Sangham state president Nanda Babji joined the BJP along with 200 community representatives in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including MLC Pothula Sunitha, state vice-president Bitra Shivannarayana, general secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, and OBC Morcha state president Rongala Gopi Srinivas.

MLC Sunitha termed Babji’s entry a positive development, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reforms, governance and global leadership were attracting people from all sections. She reiterated that BCs must be given 50 per cent reservation to ensure their economic advancement.