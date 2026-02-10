AP BJP Chief Distances Party From MLA Adinarayana Reddy’s Remarks

Vijayawada:AP BJP president P V N Madhav on Tuesday said the party does not endorse the remarks made by BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy targeting the Telugu Desam Party.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Madhav said the MLA had made the comments in his individual capacity and not as part of the party’s official stand. He said the BJP would seek an explanation from the MLA.

He said a BJP Legislature Party meeting was held to discuss issues to be raised during the Budget Session of the Legislature. The party would highlight public issues and key development projects to bring them to the government’s attention, he said, calling for collective efforts towards Viksit Bharat and Viksit Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the Tirumala laddu controversy, Madhav alleged that the YSRC was spreading misinformation and criticised its leaders for using abusive language. He claimed the opposition was resorting to diversionary tactics despite ongoing development in the State.

Later, Madhav met corporators from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala at Vijayawada railway station. The corporators were en route to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by BJP leaders.