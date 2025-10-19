AP BJP Asserts Strong Foothold in Godavari Districts

Kakinada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president P.V.N. Madhav said that the party holds a strong position in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, having consistently registered impressive results with 27 per cent of the vote share.

Speaking at a meeting in Kakinada on Sunday, he said that the BJP has achieved results in the Godavari districts that opposition parties had not expected in the past, and expressed confidence that similar successes will continue in the future.

Madhav stated that positions in the BJP are not ornamental but a responsibility. He emphasised that party workers should earn recognition through dedication and hard work, not merely by remaining within the organisation. Citing examples of former BJP state president Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha member Paka Satyanarayana, he urged workers to emulate their commitment.

He also called upon members of the Brahmin community to re-enter politics, observing that while they once played a major role in governance, they had become inactive in recent years. Madhav said the BJP continues to advance with a nationalist vision.

Somu Veerraju urged party cadres to strengthen the BJP through sustained grassroots efforts, saying that the organisation values committed workers. “The party now governs the nation under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Earlier, party workers held a rally from Town Hall Ramalayam to Dantu Kalakhetram, raising slogans in support of the BJP. Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Rajya Sabha member Paka Satyanarayana, Adoni MLA Dr Pardha Saradhi, former MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, Kakinada district BJP president Bikkina Visweswara Rao, senior leader Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju and others were present.