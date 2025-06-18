AP Bags Two Sahitya Akademi Awards

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has bagged two prestigious Sahitya Akademi awards in Telugu language, one for Bal Sahitya and the other a Yuva Puraskar, for this year.

Nellore-based Gangisetti Siva Kumar won the Bal Sahitya award. Prasad Surada won the Yuva Puraskar for his novel Myravana.Siva Kumar said, “I felt very happy getting this award. I started reading stories when I was in Class IV and wrote stories while in Class VIII. I am fond of writing on children, development of their psychology, character building and what they should do as they grow up in the future.”“I used to read stories in Chandamama since my childhood and I did my PhD on Chandramama stories. I wrote a book called ‘Moon Beam’ focusing on children in the US. It mainly deals with compassion to animals. The main characters in it are an elephant, its calf and a hunter. My stories on children to imbibe moral values are being taught for Classes VI to VIII in Karnataka and for Class IV in AP.”Aged 71, Siva Kumar would continue writing children’s literature.He retired as a science teacher in an ZP school and completed PhD from SV University in 1986. He authored a book on the history of Nellore, about its temples, forts and kings.Award winner Prasad Surada, who won the Yuva Puraskar for his novel Myravana, said, “I felt surprised when I heard the news. I never expected it. My novel deals with a folk hero having intelligence and courage to deal with any kind of situation if luck favours him, similar to a story depicted in the film called ‘Veta’ starring mega star Chiranjeevi.””I have written about the transformation of life of a community called ‘Vada Balija’, consisting of fishermen along the coastline of Visakhapatnam in the last 100 years. I too belong to such a community.”“Earlier, they used to build ships. In the course of time, they started concentrating on fishing in the sea. Nobody has written about the life of Vada Balija community. As I belonged to the same community, I started writing about them, their life experiences, and so on,” he said.Surada, whose pen name is ‘Prasad Suri’, hails from Vadarambill village in Rambilli mandal of Visakhapatnam. He’s pursuing MA Archaeology from Maharaja Sayaji Rao University in Gujarat. His first novel is ‘My Name Is Chiranjeevi’ and the second is titled ‘Myravana’ which fetched him the award. The third one is ‘Bachelor of Fine Arts’.