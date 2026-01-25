AP Bags Top Honours at Best Electoral Practices Awards

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reaffirmed its reputation for robust and inclusive election management by bagging a wide range of honours at the National Voters’ Day (NVD) 2026 – Best Electoral Practices Awards, 2025. The awards recognised the outstanding contributions of district administrations, election officials and grassroots workers in ensuring transparent, voter-friendly and technology-driven electoral processes.

Under the Best Election District Award–2025 category, honours were conferred on M. N. Harendhira Prasad, collector and district election officer (DEO), Visakhapatnam; S. Rama Sundar Reddy, collector and DEO, Vizianagaram; and Dr B. R. Ambedkar, former collector and DEO, Vizianagaram.

For Overall Election Management, awards went to Dr Venkateswar Salijamala (Tirupati), G. Raja Kumari (Nandyal), Dr G. Lakshmisha (NTR) and Sumit Kumar (Chittoor).

Districts that excelled in Highest Electors Mapping under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) included Prakasam (P. Raja Babu), Chittoor (Sumit Kumar), Kakinada (Sagili Shan Mohan), Krishna (Balaji D. K.) and SPSR Nellore (Himanshu Shukla).

C. Naga Rani, collector and DEO, West Godavari, received the award for Highest Enrolment in 2025.

Special awards for Academic Support were presented to Prof. (Dr) D. Surya Prakasa Rao, vice-chancellor, DSNLU, Visakhapatnam, and Prof. Vijaya Bhaskar Marisetty, Dr Ambedkar Chair Professor and dean, IIM Visakhapatnam.

Among district revenue officers, E. Murali (Vizianagaram), J. Venkata Rao (Kakinada), N. S. K. Khajavali (Guntur) and G. Narasimhulu (Tirupati) were recognised for excellence in overall election management.

Several EROs, AEROs, election superintendents, BLO supervisors and BLOs from across the State — including Ganugugapati Mohan Babu, Venkata Siva Rami Reddy Mandala, K. Madhuri, A. Kumar, S. Ganapathi Rao, G. Kanakaraju, P. Sandeep, T. Channa Keshava and Raju Kongarapu — were honoured for excellence in electoral roll management at the grassroots level.

Officials from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Andhra Pradesh — including A. Venkateswara Rao, S. Anjaneyulu, P. Tatabbai and V. S. H. Seshagiri Raju — were also felicitated for their contributions to training, capacity building, social media outreach and overall election administration.