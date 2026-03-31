AP Bags Five National Panchayat Awards

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh has clinched five prestigious National Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Awards for 2025, reaffirming its growing stature in grassroots governance and rural transformation.

The awards, announced by the Union ministry of Panchayati Raj, recognise excellence across major indicators of sustainable development and local self-governance.



According to special chief secretary (Panchayat Raj & rural development) S Sashibhushan Kumar, the state secured top honours under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, reflecting consistent performance across multiple thematic areas.



The Srungavaram Gram Panchayat in Anakapalli district emerged as the national topper in the Good Governance category, while Bokkasam Palem in Tirupati district secured first in the Women-Friendly Panchayat segment. Chemmullapalli of YSR Kadapa district bagged second place under Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods, and Gundamala in Prakasam district stood third in the Self-Sufficient Infrastructure category.



In a further boost to the state’s achievements, Kuppam mandal in Chittoor district secured the third place under the prestigious Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, which evaluates overall performance across all Local Sustainable Development Goals themes.



Highlighting broader participation, Kumar said Donivanilakshmipuram in Anakapalli district was shortlisted under the Child-Friendly Panchayat category, while Lachenapalli in Ananthapuramu district figured in the Clean and Green Panchayat segment.



Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Panchayat Raj and rural development department, attributing the success to sustained governance reforms and administrative focus over the past 21 months. Emphasising that rural development remains the bedrock of the state’s progress, he said the awards reflected tangible outcomes in areas such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure creation, women’s empowerment and transparent governance.



The CM also lauded the contribution of deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, along with officials and grassroots functionaries, expressing confidence that Andhra Pradesh would continue its upward trajectory and move closer to achieving the vision of Gram Swarajya.

