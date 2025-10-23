AP Backs Centre’s Clean Mobility Drive

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Transport Department is drawing up a comprehensive roadmap for electrification of the entire APSRTC fleet under the state’s E-Mobility Policy.

Stating this on Wednesday, special chief secretary to the transport department, Krishna Babu, said this is being done on advice from the chief minister.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustainable transport and climate action, he said AP has extended full support to the central government’s Clean Mobility Transition Movement, aimed at advancing economic growth alongside environmental protection.

This move, he said, would place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s clean transport transformation.

Krishna Babu said the state would actively collaborate with national agencies including the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd and Convergence Energy Services Ltd to accelerate e-mobility adoption.

A team led by adviser to EESL, A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, along with officials from the state energy conservation mission, met Krishna Babu to discuss coordinated action. He recalled successful solarization and energy efficiency initiatives at Visakhapatnam Port Trust, executed with CESL’s support, as a model for replication across sectors.

AP also plans to leverage the PM’s prestigious E-Drive Scheme, which carries a national outlay of Rs 10,900 crore in alignment with its clean mobility agenda.

Commending CESL for aggregating over 33,000 electric buses across the country, Krishna Babu urged the agency to expand capacity-building efforts and support the state’s hydrogen mobility initiatives.

AP’s action plan includes setting up charging stations every 30km, promoting e-mobility start-ups through 100 incubation centres, creating a Rs 500 crore corpus to develop e-mobility cities and building an integrated EV manufacturing ecosystem. Through these steps, AP aims to emerge as a national leader in clean and energy-efficient mobility.