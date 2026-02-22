AP Backs BEE Roadmap To Boost Energy Efficiency by 2030

Vijayawada: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has urged proactive States, including Andhra Pradesh, to adopt special mechanisms through their State Designated Agencies to accelerate energy-efficiency gains and help India double the rate of improvement by 2030, in line with the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

Welcoming the roadmap, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand affirmed the State’s support. In the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the State signed MoUs with Energy Efficiency Services Limited covering urban development, PMAY housing, industry, anganwadis and tourism.

Vijayanand said Andhra Pradesh’s Clean Energy Roadmap targets 72 GW of renewable capacity by 2029 and 160 GW by 2047, with investments of Rs 10 lakh crore expected to generate 75,000 jobs. He cited Visakhapatnam’s LED streetlight retrofit—over one lakh lights implemented with EESL—achieving nearly 40 per cent energy savings.

Union power ministry secretary Pankaj Agarwal said India has achieved electricity savings of 321.39 billion units, translating into Rs 2 lakh crore in savings and a reduction of 321.06 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions. BEE Director General K. C. Panigrahy said Andhra Pradesh has been assigned an energy savings target of 6.68 MTOE by 2030.