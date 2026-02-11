AP Awaits Design for Clay Reach at ECRF Dam Gap-II

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is awaiting a nod from the Central Water Commission for the design for the clay reach of the earth-cum-rock-fill-dam’s Gap-II of the Polavaram project so as to go ahead with construction of the main dam.

The civil works have almost completed to the extent of 82 per cent. The state water resources department is attempting to expedite completion of the whole project before the start of the Godavari Pusharakalu in June, 2027.

The clay reach is a crucial segment where a part of the foundation for ECRF dam will be constructed. Clay has the characteristics of water absorption and expansion. Once the water gets dried up, it shrinks. This may cause layers of clay to subside.

With the foundation for the main dam of the project coming up, appropriate design has to be prepared to overcome all such hitches and ensure a stable and strong foundation.

Officials said the AP water resources authorities are awaiting approval to the design for the clay reach.

The Polavaram project authority chief executive officer Yogesh Paithankar recently visited the project. The AP authorities sought his intervention with the CWC to expedite the process for design approval. The CEO is learnt to have promised them to do the needful.

The AP authorities are hopeful of getting the CWC approval before the end of this month.

Polavaram project superintendent engineer R Ramachandra Rao said, “Once we get the CWC approval for the design at clay reach, it will help us to take up civil works for the entire dam and complete the whole project before the Godavari Pushkaralu.”

Notably, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his recent visit to Delhi, met the Jal Shakti minister CR Patil and sought release of Rs 32,000 crore for the phase-II works of the Polavaram project. This was mainly for the land acquisition and implementation of the rehabilitation and resettlement plan for the project-affected families.

The civil works of the project are going on at a brisk pace, with the ECRF dam set to be coming up at a height of 41.15 metres initially and at 45.72 metres subsequently. By the time the height of the dam goes up, the authorities are planning to impound water in the reservoir in a phased manner.

The project affected families living in the areas vulnerable to submergence needed to be relocated and rehabilitated.