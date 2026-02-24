 Top
AP: Auto Driver Returns Passenger’s Suitcase with Gold

Andhra Pradesh
24 Feb 2026

Perumalla Prasad (36), who arrived from Rajam, forgot his suitcase in an auto after getting down at Dwarka bus stop. The bag contained gold ornaments and personal belongings. (Representational Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: An autorickshaw driver’s honesty and prompt police action helped a traveller recover a suitcase containing six tolas of gold ornaments in Visakhapatnam.

Perumalla Prasad (36), who arrived from Rajam, forgot his suitcase in an auto after getting down at Dwarka bus stop. The bag contained gold ornaments and personal belongings.

After he lodged a complaint, police checked CCTV footage, traced the vehicle and contacted the driver, who returned the suitcase with all items intact. The property was handed back to Prasad.

