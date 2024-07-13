AP: Atchannaidu assumes charge as agriculture minister

K Atchannaidu assumed charge as AP minister for Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries on Friday.He put his first signature on the file of the Polam Pilustundifi programme, which will start across the state on July 23.Atchannaidu took charge at Block 4 of the state secretariat after performing a puja in his chamber amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and blessings from the scholars. He also signed five other files on his first day in office.Atchannaidu said the government would help farmers lead a life with self-respect. The previous government “neglected” the agriculture sector that contributed to 35 per cent of the state GDP. He would do his best to restore glory to his departments.The minister said that from July 23, the Polam Pilustundi programme would be organised across the state. “Plans are being made to organise the PolamBadi programme for four months in Kharif and four months in Rabi. We aim to distribute mechanized equipment to all the farmers.”He said GO 217 stands cancelled. “It was issued by the previous government to seize the fish ponds. These are a source of livelihood for the fishermen,” he said, adding that he has signed the cancellation order.He said the previous government had stopped the diesel subsidy to fishermen, but chief minister Chandrababu Naidu reversed the order and sanctioned Rs.10 crore to continue the subsidy.“De-warming camps are being organised from tomorrow (July 13) for improvement of the dairy industry and to protect cattle health. A cattle statistics data is being collected.”Revenue minister Agani Satya Prasad, finance minister Payyavula Keshav, fisheries secretary Babu A, animal husbandry secretary MM Naik, special commissioner of agriculture Hari Kiran and others were present.