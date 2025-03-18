AP assembly welcomes GCC stall, a new chapter for Araku coffee and tribal welfare

Visakhapatnam: In a significant move to support tribal farmers and promote the renowned Araku Coffee, the Andhra Pradesh government has inaugurated a stall for the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) on the Assembly premises on Tuesday.

This initiative aims to provide tribal farmers with direct market access, ensuring fair prices for their produce.

Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju officially inaugurated the stall in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and other dignitaries.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of such initiatives, stating, “Providing a stable market for tribal produce is crucial for their economic development. This initiative will help ensure they receive fair prices for their hard work.”

The Deputy Chief Minister echoed this sentiment, reaffirming the government’s dedication to improve the livelihoods of tribal communities.

Minister of tribal welfare G. Sandhya Rani praised the GCC’s efforts in bridging the gap between the tribal producers and consumers. GCC chairman Kidari Sravan Kumar emphasised the dual benefits of economic upliftment for farmers and increased awareness of Araku Coffee’s quality.

Adding a personal touch to the event, the Chief Minister served coffee to the Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries, fostering a moment of camaraderie as they enjoyed the locally sourced beverage.

Several prominent figures attended the inauguration, including GCC managing director Kalpana Kumari, Assembly chief whip G.V. Anjaneyulu and home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, alongside Legislative Assembly and Council members.