AP Assembly to Sit Till March 7; Budget on February 14

Amaravati: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, chaired by Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, concluded with key decisions on the schedule for the ongoing session.

The Assembly will function for 17 days till March 7, with a provision to extend the sittings if necessary. The State Budget will be presented on February 14.

As February 15 falls on a Sunday and February 16 has been declared a holiday following Maha Shivaratri, discussions on the Budget will be held on February 17 and 18. The Finance Minister will reply to the debate on February 18.

Sports competitions for MLAs and MLCs will be conducted on February 24, 25, and 26. The Assembly will remain closed on March 1, 2, and 3. Cultural programmes will be organised in Amaravati on March 6.

The House will meet daily from 9 am to 2 pm, with Question Hour concluding at 10 am, followed by Zero Hour every day. Discussions on Demands for Grants will be held for eight days. The House will also take up approval for six ordinances during the session.