AP Assembly to Hold Discussion on Budget

Vijayawada: The state assembly sessions will resume on Monday after a break of two days. A general discussion on the state budget will be the main item on the agenda.

An advisory has been issued by Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu to all MLAs to read the budget in detail on Saturday and Sunday, to enable them participate in the discussions in good form.

The opposition YSR Congress MLAs had attended the assembly on the first day for a few minutes. They soon boycotted the house during the Governor’s address.

YSRC MLAs and their leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not attend the assembly on the next few days. Sources say chances are bleak for the presence of the YSRC MLAs in the assembly sessions now. However, the YSRC members in the legislative council are attending the session as they have sizeable strength there.

The assembly session will start with questions and answers followed by a condolence motion to record the deep sense of sorrow at the demise of former member Palavalasa Rajasekharam.

Later, papers are to be laid on the table. Ponguru Narayana, minister of urban development will lay on the table of the house a copy of the Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh would lay on the table of the house a copy of the 49th annual report of the state film television and theatre development corporation for the year 2023-2024.

Energy minister Gottipati Ravikumar would lay on the table a copy of the 9th annual report of the AP electricity regulatory commission for the year 2022-2023.

Industries minister TG Bharath would lay on the table a copy of the 49th annual report of AP industrial infrastructure corporation for the year 2021-2022.