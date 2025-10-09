AP Assembly Speaker Underscores India's Democratic Strength in Barbados Conference

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker C Ayyanna Patrudu has highlighted the strength of India's democratic institutions and people-centric governance while addressing the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference organised in Barbados.

Speaking at a workshop on 'Strengthening our Institutions to Support Democracy' organised as part of the conference on Wednesday, Patrudu said India's democratic framework rests on the collective will of the people and the supremacy of the Constitution.

"The speaker said, the Indian Parliament and State Legislatures have shaped the nation's destiny for 75 years, ensuring transparency, accountability, and peaceful transitions of power through public mandate," according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

He recalled India's decision to adopt universal adult franchise in its very first general elections, noting that over 97 crore people participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, reinforcing faith in democratic institutions, the release added.

Citing the country's 'history of smooth government transitions', Patrudu remarked that India's democracy remains resilient due to its strong institutional framework and adherence to constitutional values. He mentioned that the Indian Parliament was among the first to mandate 'public declaration of assets by lawmakers', a move later adopted by other key institutions, it said.

"The more dynamic a Constitution, the more vibrant the democracy becomes," he observed, referring to the more than 100 constitutional amendments enacted over the past 75 years.

Emphasising the separation of powers, Ayyanna Patrudu said each institution in India functions under the guiding principle that "the Constitution is supreme and the people are the real masters."

Quoting former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR), Ayyanna Patrudu said, "Society is the temple and people are gods," describing it as the essence of Indian democracy.

He further quoted Mahatma Gandhi's words that democracy can only flourish when power is shared by all, urging Commonwealth nations to uphold people-centric governance.

68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is scheduled from October 7 to 10 in Barbados. The Speaker is accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Legislature's Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara and will represent the southern state's branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) as a delegate.