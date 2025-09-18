AP Assembly Sessions to Continue for 10 Days

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions will be held for 10 days, as decided in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Speaker Ayyannapatrudu. Discussions are still underway regarding the final schedule of working and holiday days during the session.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has proposed 18 issues for discussion in the House. The Assembly sessions began today with Question Hour, during which ministers responded to queries raised by members in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.



