AP Budget Session Begins, YSRCP Walks Out During Guv's Address

Amaravati: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature commenced on Wednesday with the address of Governor S Abdul Nazeer to the Joint Session of the Assembly and the Council.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer began his address to the Assembly amid loud sloganeering by the YSRCP legislators. The YSRCP MLAs, led by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, raised slogans against the TDP-led NDA government, branding it a “kingdom of thieves.” Jagan Mohan Reddy’s presence in the House was notable, as he attended after nearly a year, his last appearance being on February 24, 2025.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the YSRCP members protested in the house, demanding that they be given opposition status. The protesting members attempted to interrupt the speech, demanding that the party be accorded official Opposition status in the House.

The YSRCP legislators called upon the Speaker to safeguard the rights and privileges of the opposition. They also pressed for the implementation of the government’s ‘Super Six’ promises, immediate payment of unemployment allowance to eligible youth, and the rollback of the alleged move towards privatisation of medical colleges in the State.

Raising anti-government slogans, the members accused the ruling party of sidelining democratic norms and denying them their rightful position in the legislature. As the Governor continued his address amid the din, the YSRCP members announced a boycott of the speech and staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the business advisory committee would be held at 11.30 am to finalise the schedules for the budget session. The assembly is likely to sit for around 20 days, during which several key legislative and administrative issues will be discussed. Starting February 11, the Assembly is expected to last until March 12. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav is likely to present the State Budget for 2026-27 on February 14.