AP Assembly Passes Resolution Congratulating Prime Minister For GST Reforms

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the landmark decisions taken by the 56th GST Council regarding GST rationalisation. Andhra Pradesh is the first state to propose such a resolution on GST reforms in its legislature, with the House unanimously supporting and passing it.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who moved the resolution, praised the Prime Minister for introducing reforms aimed at boosting the Indian economy. He said the visionary step of simplifying and rationalising the GST structure would directly benefit the common man, ease compliance for businesses, and enhance transparency in the tax system. He also thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her exemplary leadership in securing unanimity within the GST Council.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav moved another resolution appreciating Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for strengthening the second-generation GST reforms. He said Mr Naidu strongly supported the move in the interest of the common man, even though the state might face short-term revenue losses. Andhra Pradesh, he added, had become the first state to extend such support to these milestone reforms in the country’s history. He further stated that Mr Naidu’s constructive contribution would help realise the vision of Swarnandhra Pradesh. The House unanimously supported and passed this resolution as well.