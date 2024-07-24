AP Assembly Passes Land Titling Act Repeal, Rename of Health University Bills

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a few key bills on Wednesday.



The Assembly passed the Land Titling (repeal) Act and renaming of Dr YSR Health University after NTR bills following a discussion.



Minister for revenue Anagani Satya Prasad introduced the bill for repeal of Land Titling Act and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar introduced the bill for renaming of health university.

Repeal of Land Titling Act is one of the major poll promise made by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in the election campaign. It was one of the first files chief minister Chandrababu Naidu signed after assuming the office. The act was brought by the YSRC government claiming that it will reduce litigations related to lands.

However, legal experts went on strike with a demand to repeal the legislation. Doing away with the jurisdiction of civil courts in deciding disputes pertaining to lands and appointment of titling officers and appellate authority by the political executive raised serious doubts.

All opposition parties also targeted the YSRC government terming the legislation as land grabbing act and promised to repeal the legislation if comes to power in the state.





