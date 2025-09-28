AP Assembly Passed 23 Bills

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed 23 government bills and adopted three government resolutions during its eight-day session, which lasted for 45.45 hours from September 18 to 27, before adjourning sine die on Saturday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the ministers made eight announcements, and 120 members spoke on various issues.

AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu announced the adjournment of the Assembly sine die after the conclusion of the agenda on Saturday evening.