AP Assembly Passed 23 Bills

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
28 Sept 2025 12:24 AM IST

AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu announced the adjournment of the Assembly sine die after the conclusion of the agenda on Saturday evening.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the ministers made eight announcements, and 120 members spoke on various issues.(Photo:X)

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed 23 government bills and adopted three government resolutions during its eight-day session, which lasted for 45.45 hours from September 18 to 27, before adjourning sine die on Saturday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the ministers made eight announcements, and 120 members spoke on various issues.

