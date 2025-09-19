AP Assembly Monsoon Session to Run for Ten Days

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Monsoon Session will run for ten working days from Thursday until September 30, following a decision by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

The BAC, chaired by AP Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, finalised the schedule of discussions. The Telugu Desam proposed 18 subjects for debate during the session, while the BJP suggested nine.

According to the schedule, the House will deliberate on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the opening day, and on water resources on September 19. Law and order will be discussed on September 22, followed by health and medical services on September 23, and industries on September 24.

The Assembly will take up the government’s flagship ‘Super 6’ programme on September 25 and the ‘Quantum’ initiatives on September 26. Logistics will be debated on September 27, and the ‘Swarna Andhra’ roadmap on September 29.

On the final day, September 30, discussions will focus on balanced development across Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, and North Andhra regions.

The Assembly will not sit on September 20, 21, and 28. The BAC resolved that the House would meet daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that ministers must remain present during Question Hour and Zero Hour to address members’ concerns.

Along with Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the BAC deliberations were attended by ministers N. Manohar and P. Keshav, as well as legislators G.V. Anjaneyulu and P. Vishnukumar Raju, among others.