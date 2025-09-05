AP Assembly Monsoon Session From September 18

VIJAYAWADA: The Monsoon Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will commence on September 18. Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer on Friday issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, proceedings of the Legislative Assembly will begin on September 18 at 9 am, while the Legislative Council Session will start at 10 am on the same day.

The duration of the Session will be finalised separately by the Business Advisory Committees (BAC) of both the Assembly and Council, officials said.

Meanwhile, a special meeting for women MLAs is being organised in Tirupati on September 14 and 15.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said the Legislative Assembly meetings would be held from September 18 and that information has been sent to the MLAs in this regard.

Patrudu revealed that about 300 women MLAs from various parties from all states of the country would attend the meeting.

The Speaker said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker would attend the first day of this programme. He added that the AP Governor would be present on the concluding day of the meeting.

He said arrangements are being made to provide Srivari darshan to the MLAs attending the meeting.