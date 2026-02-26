AP Assembly Focuses on Sports Quota, SC / ST Entrepreneurship, Fishing

VIJAYAWADA: Proceedings of the AP State Legislative Assembly entered the 11th day on Thursday, with Question Hour witnessing detailed discussions on reservations for sportspersons, fishing infrastructure projects, and opportunities for SC / ST entrepreneurs.

In addition, MLAs raised a range of public issues, with ministers responding to queries on policy implementation and welfare measures.

Raising the issue of reservations in employment for sportspersons and NCC candidates, MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana pointed out that athletes aspiring to reach the national level undergo rigorous training. This leaves them little time to prepare for competitive written examinations.

Lakshminarayana observed that because of this, many athletes are unable to compete effectively in written tests for government jobs, despite their achievements in sports.

Responding to the query, minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy clarified that a three per cent reservation is already in place for sportspersons. He disclosed that in the recent DSC teacher recruitment drives, 426 candidates had been appointed based on their sports merit without them writing competitive examinations. The minister said the government is examining the feasibility of extending similar provisions in other recruitments as well.

The house further discussed infrastructure projects in north coastal Andhra. MLAs N. Eswara Rao and Lokam Madhavi sought details on the proposed fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem in Srikakulam district’s Etcherla constituency and a jetty in Nellimarla constituency of Vizianagaram district.

Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy pointed out that the Budagatlapalem fishing harbour is being taken up with SASKI funds and tenders will be finalised shortly, with works commencing thereafter. He underlined that tenders have already been invited for construction of the Nellimarla jetty.

On the issue of entrepreneurial opportunities for SCs and STs, MLA Aithabathula Ananda Rao wanted clarity on land allotments and incentives.

Minister T.G. Bharat explained that between 2019 and 2024, a total of 1,005 land allotments had been made to SC / ST beneficiaries. Since the present coalition government assumed office, new allotments have been granted to 751 SC / ST beneficiaries.

Bharat noted that SC / ST entrepreneurs are investing ₹1,274 crore across 751 locations as per DPRs. This is expected to generate employment for nearly 17,000 people.

The minister said a rebate of ₹37 crore has been extended towards land costs to SC / ST applicants. They are being given priority across categories. He pointed out that the NDA coalition government has waived penalties and extended timelines for units owned by SC / ST entrepreneurs after assuming power in 2024. Financial support to the tune of ₹217 crore has been released, along with incentives worth ₹2,000 crore.

In addition, Bharat emphasised that support is being provided to SC / ST entrepreneurs through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. He further said a 4 per cent reservation in tendering and a ₹100 crore corpus fund are being introduced to support 5,000 MSMEs.