AP Assembly Debates Social Media Regulation

Vijayawada:The state’s alliance government is reviewing laws and enforcement models adopted in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, besides studying practices in other countries, to identify effective mechanisms suited to “regulate” or control social media activities in Andhra Pradesh.

Ways to check spread of misinformation on social media and plans for comprehensive prison reforms dominated the proceedings on the eighth day of the Budget Session in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday.



Responding to a query by MLA Gauthu Sirisha, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to examine measures to curb the spread of false propaganda on social media platforms. The panel has met twice and held detailed discussions on various aspects.



She said the government is reviewing laws and enforcement models adopted in other states, besides studying practices in other countries, to identify effective mechanisms suited to Andhra Pradesh. “Strict action is being taken against hateful, obscene and inflammatory posts,” she asserted.



Disclosing figures, the minister said 1,384 cases have been registered in the last 20 months over objectionable social media posts. As many as 1,067 persons have been arrested and produced before courts.



The government has initiated steps to introduce new law to “more effectively” curb “fake” campaigns. It is also considering legislation to restrict school students from accessing social media platforms, citing concerns over misuse.



On prison reforms, home minister Anitha said the government is positive about granting clemency to eligible prisoners. She introduced a bill to amend the Prisons and Correctional Services Act, stating that reforms are being implemented in line with Central legislation to promote rehabilitation.



She said, “Educational opportunities for inmates are being strengthened, and changes in law are proposed to facilitate behavioural transformation. Special anganwadi centres are being set up in prisons for children of women inmates. Prisoners will be categorised based on criminal history and conduct, while open-air jails and vocational activities, including agriculture, are being promoted to aid reintegration.”

