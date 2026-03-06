AP Assembly Debates Compensation for Lands Acquired for SEZs

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday took up a debate on lack of compensation to farmers who have lost their lands for creation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Legislators protested that the compensation has been delayed for more than a decade.

In this regard, Industries minister T.G. Bharat said that around 5,000 acres of land had been acquired for the Achyutapuram SEZ. He pointed out that farmers are demanding compensation based on current land prices, rather than the rates prevailing when the lands had been acquired.

Raising the matter during Question Hour, MLAs Sundarapu Vijay Kumar and Yanamala Divya emphasised that several farmers whose lands had been acquired for industrial development have not received compensation even after 15 years, causing considerable distress.

The legislators maintained that many of the original landowners have died while waiting for compensation. Now, their heirs are continuing the struggle for compensation. “We are unable to give proper answers to farmers in our constituencies as the issue has remained pending for years,” they stated.

They wanted the government to implement a uniform policy of compensation to farmers, whose lands have been acquired across all regions.

Minister Bharat said that officials are already holding discussions with the affected farmers to address the issue and find a solution. He asked the local MLAs to participate in these consultations with farmers to facilitate a resolution.

Bharat revealed that about 4,000 acres have been acquired from farmers for the Kakinada SEZ. He admitted that some of the landowners are yet to receive their compensation. He assured the House that the government will take necessary steps to resolve the farmers’ grievances.