AP Assembly, Council pass private universities bill

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced in the state assembly on Wednesday that setting up of private universities in Andhra Pradesh will be encouraged by the state government.

Speaking on the Establishment of Private Universities and Regulation Second Amendment Bill-2025, which was later passed by the house, Lokesh said Centurion University has been brought into the state though certain technical issues are yet to be sorted out. The legislative council also passed the bill unanimously."Discussions are over on Greenfield University. When it was desired to be recognized as a private university under the Brownfield category, VVIT made a similar request and sought recognition as per the central and state regulations. They own 50 acres of land and 4,75,278 feet of built-up area as also a Centre of Excellence and an incubator," Lokesh told the house.It, he said, also has 11 undergraduate and post-graduate courses along with 700 staff members, along with a student strength of 9,200. This society is ready to invest heavily. VVIT wants to be converted into VVITU under the provisions of 2106 legislation.The education minister explained that as per this act of 2016, Greenfield meant a new university while Brownfield meant conversion. “VVIT wants to be converted into a Brownfield university.”“Whenever a university comes into being, it is necessary to amend the act in the legislature and include the name,” he explained.