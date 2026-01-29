AP Assembly Budget Session To Begin On February 11

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session will commence on February 11. According to the schedule announced by the State government on Wednesday, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will address the joint session of the Assembly and Legislative Council at 10 am on February 11.

On February 12, members of the legislature will move a formal motion of thanks to the Governor for his address. On February 13, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will reply to the motion and outline the government’s plans and priorities.

The Budget for the financial year 2026–27 will be presented in the Assembly on February 14 by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav. This will be followed by the presentation of the agriculture budget by Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu. The Water Resources Minister, Nimmala Ramanaidu, is also expected to present the budget for the water resources department.



