AP Aquaculture Farmers Call On Centre To Exempt Seafood From GST

Vijayawada: Aquaculture farmers and exporters have appealed to the central government to abolish even the 5 per cent GST on seafood to make protein more affordable to domestic consumers. They further sought slashing of GST on aquaculture inputs and processing services, so that the aqua industry in Andhra Pradesh receives a major boost.

Their wish list includes encouraging increase in per-capita seafood consumption due to its rich protein content, supporting fishermen and aqua farmers, extending power subsidies to farmers and allied sectors to reduce production costs, and enhancing global competitiveness of Indian seafood.

All India Seafood Exporters Association member T. Jagdeesh underlined that if no GST is imposed on fish and shrimps, it will help them increase their production. Consumers will benefit by getting seafood at relatively low prices.

In this regard, aqua exporters point out that China used to export huge quantities of seafood some 10 years ago to the international market. Now, it is importing 8–9 lakh tonnes for the reason that people have started consuming local shrimps due to their high protein content. “This can be the case with India too. Chicken and eggs having high protein are affordable as the government is promoting the poultry industry in a big way. Similar policies must be extended to seafood too,” the aqua farmers contended.

In addition, aqua exporters have called on the centre to initiate a series of measures to safeguard the aqua sector and ensure its growth by leveraging strong alliances with other global partners. They say that several applications for export approvals to Russia and the European Union are pending. Centre can expedite clearance of these applications, taking advantage of the bilateral ties.

India exported 16.98 lakh metric tonnes of seafood worth ₹62,408 crore in 2024–25, with the US and China being the top importers. According to Marine Products Export Development Authority, major buyers of frozen shrimp from India are US – 3.11 lakh MT, China – 1.36 lakh MT, European Union – 99,310 MT, South East Asia – 58,003 MT, Japan – 38,917 MT, Middle East – 32,784 MT and other destinations – 64,403 MT.

Exporters are also of the opinion that those from India and importers from the US should take up joint lobbying at the highest levels and resolve the issue of US tariffs on Indian seafood imports.

The following table shows Shrimp count / kg, Rate after US 50 per cent tariff, Rate before tariff:

100 – 270 – 235



90 – 280 – 245



80 – 300 – 265



70 – 320 – 290



60 – 340 – 310



50 – 360 – 330



40 – 400 – 370



30 – 460 – 410