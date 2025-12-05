AP Approves Rs 4,000 Cr ReNew Photovoltaics Solar Ingot, Wafer Facility

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved a Rs 4,000-crore solar ingot and wafer production facility by ReNew Photovoltaics at Rambilli in Anakapalli district.

The 6 GW greenfield facility of ReNew Energy Global PLC's subsidiary will manufacture the core building blocks used in solar cells and modules.

"ReNew Photovoltaics, a subsidiary of ReNew Energy Global PLC, is investing Rs 3,990 crore to set up a greenfield plant at Rambilli in Anakapalli (district). The proposal was approved by the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board," said an official press release on Friday.

The project aims to significantly reduce India's dependence on imported components, especially from China and support the country's ambitious renewable energy goals of achieving 300 GW of solar capacity by 2030, it said.

Backed by the Government of India's (GoI) Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for solar manufacturing, the solar ingot and wafer facility will come up in a 140-acre land parcel, which will soon be handed over for construction.

Expected to be completed by March 2026, commercial production from this facility is set to begin from January 2028.

Once operational, the unit will create around 1,200 high-skilled and semi-skilled jobs, requiring 95 MW of continuous power supply and 10 MLD of water, said the press release.