AP Appoints CIC and Four Commissioners

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has named the state’s Information Commissioners on Sunday. Among the four commissioners are a journalist and three lawyers.

Senior high court advocate Vajja Srinivasa Rao is named the chief information commissioner, while advocates Paravada Simhachalam Naidu of Visakhapatnam, Vonteru Ravi Babu of Kadapa and Adenna Gajula of Anantapur are information commissioners.

Senior journalist Sarath Chandra Kalyana Chakravarthy Vattikutti of Bikkavolu of East Godavari district is also named an information commissioner.

The appointments are aimed at strengthening the functioning of the state information commission, which plays a significant role in adjudicating appeals and complaints under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The appointments were notified through five separate GOs issued by the general administration department.

All the new commissioners would hold office for a term of three years or until they attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.