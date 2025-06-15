AP Announces Rs.168 Cr Subsidy to Support Mango Farmers

Nellore: In a significant move to support mango farmers amid a price crisis, Andhra Pradesh government has announced ₹168 crore subsidy, ensuring a minimum procurement price of ₹12 per kilogram for Totapuri mangoes.

Agriculture and allied sector minister K. Atchannaidu made the announcement during his visit to Chittoor district, where he inspected mango processing units and interacted with farmers.

As per the government plan, mango pulp processing companies will purchase mangoes at ₹8/kg, while the government will directly credit ₹4/kg as subsidy into the farmers’ bank accounts.

The subsidy comes as part of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s resolve to protect farmers from market fluctuations.

Atchannaidu went on to assure that the government is committed to purchasing the last mango from farmers and setting up registration counters at market yards for smooth procurement of the fruit.

Officials confirmed that since the procurement began on June 9, nearly 15,976 metric tonnes of mangoes have been purchased across Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts.

Horticulture department has allocated ₹218 crore for the year under the Comprehensive Horticulture Development Programme, with ₹21.6 crore earmarked for Chittoor district alone.

Atchannaidu urged farmers to adopt modern cultivation techniques and intercropping, apart from using fruit covers to meet international quality standards. Notably, Banganapalle mangoes packed with fruit covers have fetched ₹50–₹60/kg this season.

MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao pointed out that the Russia-Ukraine war and high duties imposed by certain nations have affected pulp sales.

MLAs from Chittoor, Chandragiri and Puthalapattu lauded the government's intervention. Officials and farmer associations have welcomed the government’s timely support, terming it as the first-of-its-kind initiative offering direct price support for mangoes.