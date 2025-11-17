AP, AM Green Sign MoUs To Set Up 2 Projects at ₹54,000 Crore

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government and AM Green Group signed a pact for setting up two landmark projects at an estimated cost of ₹54,000 crore in the state.

The signing was done at the recently held CII summit in Visakhapatnam. AM would set up a green aluminium complex with a capacity of one million tonne per annum in Kakinada in partnership with globally renowned technology and production companies.

This is world’s first green aluminium plant to be operated at such a large scale and would be powered by 2gw RE-RTC energy.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said, This industrial project will deepen our state’s green energy ecosystem. Green metal produced by this route will help in an 80 per cent reduction in carbon emissions. The project will be set up in two phases of 0.5 MTPA each with an investment of ₹44,000 crore.

This, he said, would attract multiple downstream investments and establish AP as a leader in the global low-carbon aluminum market.

With regard to bio-refineries and sustainable aviation fuel, AM Green has acquired Chempolis Oy, a 30-year-old Finnish technology company. Its Bio2X technology converts lingocellulosic feedstocks into green hydrocarbons.

AM would set up multiple bio refineries across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anakapalli districts. These units would use nearly 1.5 million to 2 million tonnes of biomass feedstock, supporting more than 30,000 farmers and local entrepreneurs.

The integrated platform would produce 180 kilo-tonnes per annum of sustainable aviation fuel, which is nearly 75 per cent less carbon intensive than traditional jet fuel, with a total investment of ₹10,000 crore.

These projects are part of a green industrial cluster recognised by the World Economic Forum as part of its global transitioning industrial clusters initiative.