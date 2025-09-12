AP Allotted Another 24,894mt Of Urea

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has reassured farmers that there is no shortage of fertilizers in Andhra Pradesh, while the Centre allotted another 24,894mt of urea to the state.

The minister said here that all types of fertilizers, including urea, DAP, potash and complex fertilizers are sufficiently available in the state. Daily reviews are being done with district collectors and agriculture officials to monitor fertilizer stocks.Recognising the state’s requirements, Atchannaidu stated, “The 24,894 metric tonnes of urea would arrive at Visakhapatnam Port between Sept 15 and 22. With these stocks, adequate urea will be available for the Kharif season. There will not be any shortage of urea in the state. The chief minister put special efforts for allotment of the urea stocks from the Centre.”The minister said supplies are being ensured as per farmers’ requirements, so that no shortage arises in the market. He warned of strict action against dealers and distributors who attempt to create artificial shortages.Regarding the stocks, Atchannaidu explained that currently, 82,054mt of urea was available with cooperative societies, Rythu Seva Kendras and private dealers across the state. Additionally, 29,236mt is in transit from various ports and manufacturing companies. In total, 1,06,412mt of urea would reach the state by Sept end from different ports and manufacturing units.Atchannaidu alleged that the previous YSRC government neglected farmers’ welfare and made them suffer due to fertilizer shortages. “Chandrababu Naidu is the only leader who understands farmers’ hardships.”