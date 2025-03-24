 Top
Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2025 8:25 PM IST

AP Allocates Rs 19,264 Crore for Medical, Health
Water resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu Distributes Rs 12.60 lakh in cheques to middle-class beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at Palakollu on Monday. (Image: X)

Kakinada: Water resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu announced that the state government has allocated Rs 19,264 crore in the Budget to improve medical facilities for people below the poverty line. Distributing Rs 12.60 lakh in cheques to middle-class beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at Palakollu on Monday, he said the alliance government has cleared Rs 1,300 crore dues owed to private hospitals under NTR Vaidya Seva, which the previous YSRC government had left unpaid.

He further stated that the government will implement a Rs 25-lakh health insurance scheme to ensure corporate-level medical treatment for the poor. Additionally, injections worth Rs 50,000 each will be supplied free of cost to all government hospitals for heart attack patients. The government is also conducting large-scale, door-to-door cancer screening for 4.10 crore people. To support kidney patients, dialysis centres will be set up in every constituency, he added.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kakinada 
