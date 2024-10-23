AP allocates 2.3 million houses under PMAY

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has allocated 2.3 million houses under PMAY, with an additional 9,00,000 homes to be completed by March 2026.

This was stated by Ajay Jain, special chief secretary to the housing department while addressing an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

He said, “With the upcoming PMAY 2.0 scheme that has an enhanced unit cost, AP will further ensure affordable housing for the under-privileged. This would be done in alignment with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).”

The state’s ambitious "Housing for All" initiative aims to provide affordable housing to all homeless by 2029.

“As part of this mission, Andhra Pradesh is facilitating access to cost-effective, energy-efficient appliances to reduce electricity costs and enhance the sustainability of homes,” he told the South Asia Clean Energy Forum meet organised by USAID on Wednesday.

At the SACEF event, AP won praise for its pioneering energy efficiency initiatives and received accolades for its transformative approach to energy efficiency, particularly through the adoption of super-efficient appliances that significantly reduced energy consumption, an official release here said.

Animesh, chief general manager of sales & PR at EESL, announced that the entity would make a provision of essential lighting and cooling solutions to 300,000 low-income households in AP, with each family receiving 4 LED bulbs, 2 tube lights and 2 fans at cost-effective prices.

Chandrasekhar Reddy, media adviser to BEE in southern states, highlighted AP's successful collaboration with BEE and EESL.